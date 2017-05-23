“After posting a few images yesterday that claimed to show cases for the upcoming 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Benjamin Geskin has now shared a few CAD images, dummy models, and renderings of the 10.5-inch iPad model,” Mitchel Broussard reports for MacRumors.

“The new iPad images align with all of the port cutouts seen in yesterday’s wooden accessory case, including a device that has four speakers, a Lightning port, camera with vertically-aligned flash, side volume rockers, and a Smart Connector,” Broussard reports.

“In a series of images shared with iDropNews, Geskin designed a rendering based on the recent rumors to show how the bezels on the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro might look,” Broussard reports. “Since the device will keep roughly the same footprint of the 9.7-inch iPad, the rendering boasts a device with small 7mm bezels on the left and right sides of the device and around 19mm bezels on the top and bottom.”

The upcoming 10.5-inch iPad (left) compared to the current 9.7-inch iPad

MacDailyNews Take: That 10.5-inch iPad Pro, in much the same size and weight as the 9.7-inch iPad, is going to fly off the shelves!