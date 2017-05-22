“Today DigiTimes is reporting that ‘Jia Yueting, chairman and CEO of China-based LeEco, has stepped down as CEO of the company but will retain his position as chairman, according to a recent stock exchange filing,'” Purcher reports. “This move was likely forced upon LeEco by the banks.”
“The brash Yueting made a number of high profile gaffs and overspent wildly,” Purcher reports. “The company was forced to cut 13,000 – 14,000 jobs in December.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in April 2015:
With a rocket scientist like Jia Yueting in charge, the outlook for [LeEco née Letv] (whatever that is) seems bleak.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]