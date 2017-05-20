“Although relatively humble looking now, it was this machine that gave birth to the humongous Apple empire. It was also the first ever ready-made PC to come on the market, costing $666 at the time,” Nagesh reports.
Nagesh reports, “Uwe Breker, from the Team Breker auctioneers in Cologne, Germany, said: ‘The Apple-1 really is the symbol for the American dream. Two students had an idea, built and marketed it, and 40 years later it is the highest valued company ever.'”
MacDailyNews Take: 8K of RAM. Good God, Woz! What a genius!
By the way, if you haven’t read it, yet, we highly recommend one of the best autobiographies we’ve ever read:
iWoz: Computer Geek to Cult Icon: How I Invented the Personal Computer, Co-Founded Apple, and Had Fun Doing It
