“Someone has just bought one of the first computers built by Steve Jobs – and it still works,” Ashitha Nagesh reports for Metro.co.uk. “The rare Apple-1 was one of just 200 the late Apple founder and Steve Wozniak designed, created and sold in 1976. Now, it has been sold for more than £100,000 [US$130,360].”



“Although relatively humble looking now, it was this machine that gave birth to the humongous Apple empire. It was also the first ever ready-made PC to come on the market, costing $666 at the time,” Nagesh reports.

“Apple-1 had a tiny 8K of RAM – around 600,000 times less than is standard in Apple computers today. It wouldn’t have even been able to store one song.”



Nagesh reports, “Uwe Breker, from the Team Breker auctioneers in Cologne, Germany, said: ‘The Apple-1 really is the symbol for the American dream. Two students had an idea, built and marketed it, and 40 years later it is the highest valued company ever.'”



