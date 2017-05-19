“For as popular as the iPhone already is, Apple’s iconic smartphone will take things to the next level once the iPhone 8 is released later this year,” Yoni Heisler reports for BGR. “Said to feature a sleek new redesign with an edge-to-edge display, the iPhone 8 will likely spur the largest and most significant upgrade cycle Apple has seen yet.”

“With the excitement for the iPhone 8 building with each passing week, there have been a few worrisome reports claiming that the device might be subject to significant delays,” Heisler reports. “In fact, a handful of reports have even claimed that Apple might push back the iPhone 8 release date all the way to November.”

“Not to worry, we’re finally starting to see reports which suggest that the pessimism surrounding the iPhone 8 release date may have been blown out of proportion,” Heisler reports. “According to a new research note from Morgan Stanley, the iPhone 8 will hit store shelves during a normal time frame, which is to say that it will likely be released sometime in mid-late September. ”

