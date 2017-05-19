“With the excitement for the iPhone 8 building with each passing week, there have been a few worrisome reports claiming that the device might be subject to significant delays,” Heisler reports. “In fact, a handful of reports have even claimed that Apple might push back the iPhone 8 release date all the way to November.”
“Not to worry, we’re finally starting to see reports which suggest that the pessimism surrounding the iPhone 8 release date may have been blown out of proportion,” Heisler reports. “According to a new research note from Morgan Stanley, the iPhone 8 will hit store shelves during a normal time frame, which is to say that it will likely be released sometime in mid-late September. ”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote earlier this month:
As always, we take iPhone rumors, whether they’re positive or negative, with a truckload of salt, especially in the first half. A lot of it, we surmise, springs from investors trying to talk down/up the stock.
