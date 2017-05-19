“Thus far, Limneos has tested his hack with NFC-enabled tags, but the proof of concept holds promise for jailbroken iPhone users,” Benjamin reports. “Limneos states that his efforts, which consists of a small hack on the nfcd daemon, should work on any jailbroken device that is NFC-enabled. He’s currently still digging deeper into NFC protocols, and working on managing read/write data.”
“Right now, as you can see from the embedded video demo below, the hack is capable of reading tags and can be used to authenticate,” Benjamin reports. “The developer states that you could use the hack to open an RFID door with your iPhone, or move a tag close to your iPhone and have it respond with an action.”
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, there are interesting possibilities here – as long as security isn’t compromised.