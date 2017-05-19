“Jailbreak developer Elias Limneos has accomplished a feat with his jailbroken device that some are hoping will eventually be a standard feature on iPhones,” Jeff Benjamin reports for 9to5Mac. “He’s made it so that his jailbroken iPhone responds to NFC-enabled devices.”

“Thus far, Limneos has tested his hack with NFC-enabled tags, but the proof of concept holds promise for jailbroken iPhone users,” Benjamin reports. “Limneos states that his efforts, which consists of a small hack on the nfcd daemon, should work on any jailbroken device that is NFC-enabled. He’s currently still digging deeper into NFC protocols, and working on managing read/write data.”

“Right now, as you can see from the embedded video demo below, the hack is capable of reading tags and can be used to authenticate,” Benjamin reports. “The developer states that you could use the hack to open an RFID door with your iPhone, or move a tag close to your iPhone and have it respond with an action.”



