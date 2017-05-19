“As for Apple’s recently launched inexpensive 9.7-inch iPad, demand for the tablet is expected to pick up strongly starting the end of the second quarter and will reach the peak in the third quarter, increasing the device’s monthly shipments to over four million units in June and July, the market watchers noted,” Han and Tsai report. “Sources from the upstream supply chain noted that Apple’s inexpensive 9.7-inch iPad is expected to accelerate Apple’s pace on phasing out the iPad mini 4 from the market.”
“Apple is also rumored to upgrade its 12.9-inch iPad Pro for 2017, but the product’s mass production schedule is still not clear so far,” Han and Tsai report. “Some market watchers expect the mass production will begin in June with stable shipments in the third quarter.”
MacDailyNews Take: They’re gonna need a bigger boat because Apple’s going to sell every one to those 10.5-inch iPads they can get assembled, boxed, and shipped!