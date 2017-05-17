“According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple might thoroughly update its laptop lineup at this year’s WWDC conference in June, with new versions of MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro,” Stan Schroeder writes for Mashable. Which “begs the question: If you’re looking to buy a laptop from Apple now, should you wait until June 5?”

“The short version is yes,” Schroeder writes. “Absolutely yes.”

“The 12-inch MacBook is about a year old at this point,” Schroeder writes. “If the MacBook received one of Intel’s fancy new Kaby Lake, low-power CPUs, that could make Apple’s smallest laptop a viable option for some pros.”



