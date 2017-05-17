“The short version is yes,” Schroeder writes. “Absolutely yes.”
“The 12-inch MacBook is about a year old at this point,” Schroeder writes. “If the MacBook received one of Intel’s fancy new Kaby Lake, low-power CPUs, that could make Apple’s smallest laptop a viable option for some pros.”
MacDailyNews Take: Kaby Lake is going to make all the difference for the MacBook (it could use the power boost) and for the MacBook Pro (expanding the max possible RAM config up to 32GB from 16GB). If Apple is updating the 13-inch MacBook Air, the most interesting things will be: (1) Will they keep the non-Retina display and (2) Will they price it very aggressively?
