“Apple plans to announce upgraded Mac notebooks with Kaby Lake processors at WWDC 2017, a report claims,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “Regular readers will know we’ve been expecting Apple to migrate to the new chip, but Intel has only just begun shipping suitable processors, hence the delay.”

“Kaby Lake is the seventh generation of the Core series chips. It’s a 14-nanometer processor which has been designed to deliver high quality graphics without a GPU,” Evans writes. “The smaller processor die and GPU advantages should make for battery life/performance advantages.”

“We had hoped Apple would stow one of these new processors inside of the recently-introduced MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models, but this didn’t happen. It has previously been reported that Intel could only ship suitable versions of these processors starting earlier this year,” Evans writes. “Speaking earlier this year, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple would update its MacBook Pro with Kaby Lake CPUs and up to 32GB of desktop-class RAM.”



