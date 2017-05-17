“Siri is a critical component of Apple’s vision for the future, so integral that it was willing to spend $200 million to acquire Lattice Data over the weekend. The startup was working to transform the way businesses deal with paragraphs of text and other information that lives outside neatly structured databases,” Mannes reports. “These engineers are uniquely prepared to assist Apple with building a next-generation internal knowledge graph to power Siri and its next generation of intelligent products and services.”
“Broadly speaking, the Lattice Data deal was an acquihire. Apple paid roughly $10 million for each of Lattice’s 20 engineers. This is generally considered to be fair market value,” Mannes reports. “The deal signals that Apple is willing to spend significant capital shoring up the backbone of Siri.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Your personal assistant is only as good as your knowledge graph and the confidence you have in it.
