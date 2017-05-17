“The iPad mini might be on its deathbed,” Stan Schroeder writes for Mashable. “The 7.9-inch tablet, a recent report says, is cannibalized by the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus, which is big enough for those late-night reading binges, and more powerful in some regards.”

“But ask many iPad mini aficionados, and they will tell you that the mini is the best iPad. I’m one of them, and I’d rather stock up on iPad mini 4s right now than get a bigger, newer variant, regardless of the price,” Schroeder writes. “My reasoning is simple: The iPad mini is the only iPad that’s nearly as portable as your phone.”

“It fits in cargo pants pockets. It fits in larger purses (and murses), and (if you’re brave enough to carry one) even an occasional fanny pack. It can be stuffed in pockets of many jackets and coats,” Schroeder writes. “It’s small enough for you to casually carry it around in your hands, like you do your phone, as you wait in line at an airport or on your daily commute.”



“As for the larger iPhone, well, it’s not the same thing,” Schroeder writes. “Just try playing Hearthstone on the iPhone and the iPad mini and tell me which experience was better. Or try reading a book on both devices.”

