“While supplies last, AT&T Wireless is accepting orders for Apple AirPods at $159.00 with reported shipping times of two to five business days, depending on whether free standard shipping or expedited delivery is selected,” McKee reports.
“This beats Apple’s current 6-week wait by five weeks and puts the hard to find accessory in your hands the fastest without paying more than MSRP,” McKee reports.
Check out more Apple deals in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We got a few extra pairs of AirPods to give as gifts during the last go ’round when AT&T had them in stock and they delivered within two days with no issues.
Get ’em while they last!