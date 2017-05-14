“Back in stock!” Christine McKee reports for AppleInsider. “Shoppers can order Apple AirPods from AT&T Wireless for delivery in two to five business days depending on the shipping method selected, beating Apple’s reported 6-week wait.”

“While supplies last, AT&T Wireless is accepting orders for Apple AirPods at $159.00 with reported shipping times of two to five business days, depending on whether free standard shipping or expedited delivery is selected,” McKee reports.

“This beats Apple’s current 6-week wait by five weeks and puts the hard to find accessory in your hands the fastest without paying more than MSRP,” McKee reports.

