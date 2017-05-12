“Nowhere is Apple’s visionary approach to enterprise technology evidenced as clearly as in the latest edition of FileMaker 16 Platform, which comes from an independently-run company that happens to be wholly-owned by Apple,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“The veteran solution has been available for over 35 years and has over a million active users. With this kind of constituency, the platform has been given a thorough sprucing up in this release,” Evans writes. “FileMaker says it provides everything needed to create, share, and run custom apps for business teams, but it has worked to make the whole thing much more accessible. The new release includes a host of improvements to mobility, integration, development, scalability and security.”

“I was shown some of these improvements by FileMaker’s director of platform evangelism Andrew LeCates, who agreed that part of the intent is to deliver a product most everyone can make use of out of the box – but one that also offers all the deep complexity you’d expect from any advanced solution in this field,” Evans writes. “That, in essence, is key to Apple’s approach to enterprise technology – one that reflects the continued consumerization of IT: powerful tools can be developed with the user in mind.”

