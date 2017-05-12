“iTunes, Apple’s nearly two-decade-old music and video store, is coming to the Windows Store,” Lance Ulanoff reports for Mashable.

“Microsoft announced the surprise addition, coming later this year, at its annual Build developers conference in Seattle on Thursday,” Ulanoff reports. “There are almost 700,000 apps in the Windows Store, but this would be Apple’s first addition.”

“It’s unclear if there will be any changes to the app now that it’s Windows-official. Windows Store apps are often recognizable for their Windows Metro design looks (flat colors, blocky design),” Ulanoff reports. “At the very least, iTunes users will be able to get automatic updates, assuming they’ve enabled that functionality.”

Read more in the full article here.