“UBS’s Steven Milunovich consulted with two notable Apple Inc. experts to gain further perspective on the company’s outlook,” Jayson Derrick reports for Benzinga. “The analyst met with Asymco’s Horace Dediu and Above Avalon’s Neil Cybart, both of whom are positive on Apple’s business.”

“Dediu highlighted the fact that the automotive market is valued at anywhere from $5 trillion to $15 trillion, which makes it larger than the IT or healthcare markets,” Derrick reports. “Cybart even said, ‘Transportation is Apple’s future’ and Apple’s secretive ‘Project Titan’ could be a transportation platform — not a car but the ‘entire experience.'”

