“For months investors in the streaming/tech space have been hearing about Hulu’s expansion into live TV. [And now] the curtain was finally raised,” The Entertainment Oracle writes for Seeking Alpha. “And to put it bluntly, it is not the silver bullet everyone expected. Don’t get me wrong, it’s clean, slick and impressive in its own right but it’s not the “‘end-all.’ That in turn got me thinking, maybe there isn’t going to be an “end-all,” at least not for a while. And then I realized maybe this is what Apple has known all along.”

TEO writes, “The problem is that no streamer has the ability to live-stream local channels in every market in the country.”

“Now whenever I talk about this I have to mention rabbit-ear antennas and a special type of TiVo could solve this problem for some consumers, but I stand by my assertion that is not a ‘end-all’ method either as most people who haven’t made the switch are waiting for a more seamless transition and one that doesn’t involve multiple ways of receiving content (and one that is not potentially impacted by weather conditions),” TEO writes. “It is becoming clearer that if you have not cut the cord yet, you are likely not going to until it is a seamless transition and Apple knew it didn’t want to enter a space unless it could truly take a step in that direction and OWN it. Right now, that is not possible – not for Apple, not for anyone.”

Read more in the full article here.