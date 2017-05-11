TEO writes, “The problem is that no streamer has the ability to live-stream local channels in every market in the country.”
“Now whenever I talk about this I have to mention rabbit-ear antennas and a special type of TiVo could solve this problem for some consumers, but I stand by my assertion that is not a ‘end-all’ method either as most people who haven’t made the switch are waiting for a more seamless transition and one that doesn’t involve multiple ways of receiving content (and one that is not potentially impacted by weather conditions),” TEO writes. “It is becoming clearer that if you have not cut the cord yet, you are likely not going to until it is a seamless transition and Apple knew it didn’t want to enter a space unless it could truly take a step in that direction and OWN it. Right now, that is not possible – not for Apple, not for anyone.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Certainly, Apple would not only want to be able to offer a fully working (i.e. not “some of you get the local CBS affiliate, but ABC, NBC, and Fox are On Demand-only”) solution in order to satisfy fans, but also to avoid the hypercritical deluge that would occur if they offered what DirectTV Now, SlingTV, Hulu, YouTube TV, and – the best of the bunch – Sony’s PlayStation Vue offer today.
National network streams would solve the issue for many, including us as the amount we care about local news and other local programming can be measured only in rat’s asses.
SEE ALSO:
Turn your Mac into a DVR for over-the-air TV – April 17, 2017
‘Hulu with Live TV’ appears on App Store, includes ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, and more – May 3, 2017
Hulu and NBCUniversal ink expansive agreement to bring top channels to Hulu’s upcoming live TV streaming service – May 1, 2017
YouTube to unveil virtual cable bundle for $30 to $40 a month – February 28, 2017
Stalled talks with Ron Howard highlight Apple’s content confusion – February 16, 2017
Apple vowed to revolutionize television; currently prepping an unremarkable 4K Apple TV instead – February 16, 2017
Apple TV: Still not ready for prime time – February 15, 2017
Apple hires Amazon’s Fire TV head to run Apple TV business – February 8, 2017
Apple’s new TV app shows just how painfully behind Apple is – December 14, 2016
Are you ready for 4K TV? Apple TV isn’t. – November 28, 2016
Apple has no idea what they’re doing in the TV space, and it’s embarrassing – November 3, 2016
Hulu inks deals with Fox and Disney, adding ESPN, Fox News and more to forthcoming live service – November 1, 2016
Apple’s Eddy Cue: Nope, we don’t want to be Netflix – October 20, 2016
Google signs up CBS for planned web TV service to debut in early 2017; close to deal with 21st Century Fox – October 20, 2016
Apple’s Eddy Cue: Nope, we don’t want to be Netflix – October 20, 2016
Apple’s Eddy Cue alienated cable providers and networks with an assertive negotiating style – report – July 28, 2016
Here comes á la carte programming – without Apple – July 13, 2016
Apple TV 4 is a beta product and, if you bought one, you’re an unpaid beta tester – November 5, 2015