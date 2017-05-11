“If you ask the pros, most seem to agree they’d be happy if Apple just returned to the old ‘cheese-grater’ tower that long served them well before the current design introduced in 2013, although with a smaller and more modern implementation,” Kahn reports. “Most are hoping for standard slots for upgradable components that aren’t just limited to few Apple-approved options.”
“Pros don’t all want the same things, but it’s quite clear after talking to them that truly upgradeable CPUs and GPUs will be a must,” Kahn reports. “We also heard a few other interesting thoughts and feature requests beyond upgradeable components.”
Tons more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple should include an apology from Tim Cook and every upper level manager responsible for the last 4+ years of stupefied inaction inside every box.
Back in 2013, when Apple said the new Mac Pro was “stunning,” little did anyone know they were referring to themselves.
Here’s hoping Apple’s properly chastened by their painfully obvious mismanagement of the desktop professional Mac and they do actually deliver a user-extensible Mac Pro instead of another dead-end vanity project. If Apple fails here again, it’ll be the last straw for professionals who need powerful, expandable, configurable Macintosh computers. – MacDailyNews, May 8, 2017
