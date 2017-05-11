“Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has secured 12nm chip orders from Nvidia, MediaTek, Silicon Motion Technology and HiSilicon for the fabless firms’ different chip products, according to industry sources,” Josephine Lien and Jessie Shen report for DigiTimes. “As for TSMC’s 10nm process, the node technology has obtained orders from Apple, MediaTek and HiSilicon, according to the sources.”

“TSMC has begun 10nm chip production for Apple’s next-generation iPhone 8 series, the sources said,” Lien and Jessie Shen report. “Production was once affected by issues involving stacking components in the backend integrated fan-out packaging process, but they have already been solved, the sources said.”

MacDailyNews Take: We love it when a plan comes together!

