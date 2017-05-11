“From 1994 until 2004, the sitcom Friends was a pop culture phenomenon,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac. “But according to Rachel Green-actress Jennifer Aniston one thing would stop the show from working today: the iPhone.”

Dormehl reports, “‘If Friends was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones,’ Aniston told Arianna Huffington on Wednesday’s episode of iHeartRadio’s Thrive Global Podcast. ‘There would be no actual episodes or conversations.'”

“Back when Friends debuted in 1994, the Apple press would have been busy talking about Apple’s PowerBook 150 laptop, the company’s first truly affordable PowerBook, as well as its plans to license out the Mac OS to third-party manufacturers,” Dormehl reports. “Steve Jobs, meanwhile, would still be running NeXT.”

