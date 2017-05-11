“Facebook is unlike any other social media offering in numerous important ways, and while some of those differences add value, the whole ends up being depressingly less than the sum of its parts,” Morse writes. “This, however, is not the story of a confusing user interface, or a diluted brand trying to be everything to everyone — it’s much bigger than that. This is about how Facebook is actually bad for you, and it’s past time that we admitted it.”
Two reasons why Facebook is bad for you:
• Filter bubbles: Facebook silos off conversations between like-minded individuals, creating a harmful feedback loop of self-reinforcing nonsense
• Facebook is a shady company: Facebook’s employees have demonstrated over and over a willingness to exploit their users in ways that demand remembering.
“Many people hold off on deleting their Facebook account for fear of missing out,” Morse writes. “But here’s a dirty little secret: There are plenty of ways to get photos, invitations, and notifications other than Facebook. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We haven’t had personal FaceBook accounts for many years now. And happily so.
Beyond the privacy aspect, Facebook is Creepster Central. It’s a Narcissists’ Paradise. In general, yuck. — MacDailyNews, March 27, 2015
SEE ALSO:
How to delete your online existence, while saving your data – March 1, 2017
Free ‘Data Selfie’ tool reveals how creepy Facebook tracks and studies your activity – February 17, 2017
Facebook begins tracking non-users around the internet – May 27, 2016
Former Facebook workers: We routinely suppressed conservative news – May 9, 2016
FCC won’t force Google and Facebook to stop tracking you – November 6, 2015
European Commission: Don’t use Facebook if you don’t want to be spied on – March 27, 2015
Edward Snowden’s privacy tips: ‘Get rid of Dropbox,” avoid Facebook and Google – October 13, 2014
Tim Berners-Lee: You should own your personal data, not Google, Facebook, Amazon, and advertisers – October 8, 2014
Facebook conducts massive psychology experiment on 700,000 unaware users, and you may have been a guinea pig – June 28, 2014
Why Apple really values your privacy – unlike Google, Facebook, or Amazon – June 25, 2014
U.S. NSA used Facebook to hack into computers – March 12, 2014
How to permanently delete your Facebook account – December 16, 2013
Study finds link between number of Facebook friends and ‘socially disruptive’ narcissism – April 10, 2012