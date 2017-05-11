“Apple’s wearables platform is gaining momentum,” Neil Cybart writes for Above Avalon. “According to Apple’s most recent earnings and management commentary, the company sold more than five million wearable devices last quarter.”

“When combined, Apple Watch, AirPods, and W1 chip-enabled Beats headphones are now outselling Mac in terms of unit sales. More impressively, Apple wearables are tracking ahead of iPhone in terms of unit sales out of the gate,” Cybart writes. “As competitors continue to approach wearables with caution, Apple is doubling down.”

“Apple launched a wearables platform with Apple Watch two years ago in April 2015. Apple has since expanded the platform to include devices for the ears (AirPods and Beats headphones),” Cybart writes. “As Apple unveils new wearable devices and form factors, those products will expand the company’s wearables platform.”

