“Part of what he distrusts is the ‘internet of things,’ and the ease with which hackers can penetrate ‘smart’ devices with digital worms and shanghai them into massive robotic networks to launch crippling digital attacks or generate ever greater quantities of spam,” Johnson reports. “It is a mistrust based on mathematics. Internet-enabled devices are exploding in number. Gartner, a research giant in technology, says the devices will climb from 6.4 billion at the end of last year to 25 billion by 2020. Such growth sharply augments the power of hidden robotic networks, or botnets.”
“Many consumers don’t realize that internet-enabled devices are unregulated and insecure – simpleton digital recruits in potential malicious armies,” Johnson reports. “A botnet already made headlines once. Last Oct. 21, a botnet slowed internet activity to a crawl along the Atlantic Seaboard. A hacker using a malicious worm dubbed Mirai – Japanese for ‘the future’ – took over thousands of internet-connected security cameras and other seemingly innocuous devices and ordered them to fire relentless digital ‘pings’ at a New Hampshire company, Dyn, that oversees part of the backbone of the internet. Dyn was overwhelmed, and popular sites such as Twitter and The New York Times were temporarily inaccessible.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The article doesn’t mention Apple’s HomeKit. It should, if only as a counterpoint, because Apple’s HomeKit is secure. Millions upon millions of insecure Android IoT devices are the problem, as usual.
If it’s not HomeKit-compatible, it’s not going in our homes or offices. — MacDailyNews, January 9, 2017
For home automation, smart people go the HomeKit route. – MacDailyNews, March 2, 2017
Apple HomeKit-certified devices are listed here.
