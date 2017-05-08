“California’s Feinstein cited the amount while questioning FBI Director James Comey at a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing Wednesday,” AP reports. “‘I was so struck when San Bernardino happened and you made overtures to allow that device to be opened, and then the FBI had to spend $900,000 to hack it open,’ Feinstein said. ‘And as I subsequently learned of some of the reason for it, there were good reasons to get into that device.'”
“Feinstein’s spokesman, Tom Mentzer, would neither discuss the senator’s remarks nor say whether she was offering an estimate or disclosing information obtained in an FBI briefing,” AP reports. “The FBI had no immediate comment Friday.”
MacDailyNews Take: Prior, we knew the figure was around $1 million thanks to the feckless Comey. Now we know the exact amount, thanks to the feckless Feinstein.
