“One of Apple’s key suppliers could ask a U.S. trade agency to ban imports of the popular smartphone in the U.S. as a legal spat wages on,” Chris Ciaccia reports for FoxNews.

“Qualcomm, which makes chips for the iPhone is entrenched in a legal battle with Apple after Apple decided it was going to stop paying billions in licensing fees on the chips made by Qualcomm,” Ciaccia reports. “Qualcomm is likely to ask the International Trade Commission (which describes itself as an “independent,” quasi-judicial, federal agency) to stop the iPhone — designed by Apple in California, but made in China — from entering the U.S. while the issue is ongoing, according to Bloomberg.”

Ciaccia reports, “Apple claims that Qualcomm has not offered fair terms that are required for offering its patents, according to Apple CEO Timothy D. Cook.”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]