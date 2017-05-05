“The research arm of the investment bank Citi released a report this morning with seven potential merger and acquisition targets for Apple. Tops on the list is Neflix, at an assessed 40% likelihood, Citi says,” John Koetsier reports for Forbes. “Elon Musk’s Tesla, on the other hand, is only 5% likely.”

“The full list of acquisition targets includes three media firms, three game developers, and, of course, one car manufacturer,” Koetsier reports. “Disney and Hulu are the media firms joining Netflix, while Activision, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two are the gaming companies.”

Ranked in order of likelihood:

• Netflix: 40%

• Disney: 25%

• Electronic Arts: 10%

• Activision: 10%

• Take-Two: 10%

• Tesla: 5%

• Hulu: 0%

Read more in the full article here.