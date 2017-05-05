“Robert Bosch GmbH has won orders from Apple Inc. to supply the next iPhone with some of its motion sensors, according to a person familiar with the deal, a potential blow to InvenSense Inc., currently the main supplier of those smartphone components,” Alex Webb and Ian King report for Bloomberg.

“The change — hinted at by InvenSense’s finance chief in August — comes as the San Jose, California-based maker of motion-sensing chips seeks to complete its $1.3 billion sale to TDK Corp., a deal partly aimed at boosting the Japanese company’s business with Apple,” Webb and King report. “InvenSense shares declined more than 5 percent in extended trading Thursday.”

“Bosch may supply as much as half of these components for the new iPhone, with InvenSense supplying the rest, the person said,” Webb and King report. “Bosch already supplies barometric pressure sensors for the iPhone, according to product teardowns by iFixit and other firms that analyze the guts of gadgets… Apple accounts for about 60 percent of InvenSense revenue, according to Bloomberg supply chain analysis.”

