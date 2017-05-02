“Apple’s iWork apps (Pages, Keynote, Numbers) are now available for free to any Mac or iOS user, so I thought it might be good to document some of the lesser known talents of Apple’s now-free word processor app,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“I remember that when I first started using Pages the process of inserting a hyperlink wasn’t that easy to find, so I thought I’d share it here,” Evans writes. “Select the word or words[to which] you want to add a link: On a Mac select the Insert item in the tool bar and choose Link from the dropdown menu; On iOS you will get to the insert link tool via the Paragraph (a reverse P) item from top right of the keyboard. You can also select Link in the contextual menu around the selected text. Insert your link, including http.”

Evans writes, “When creating a list you can change all sorts of settings, but one of my favorite tricks is to change the bullet image to am emojii or an image from my image library…”

