“Apple Watch Series 2 comes in your choice of three different materials with distinct properties and price points all their own,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore.

“here’s anodized aluminum — the same material Apple uses for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. There’s stainless steel, which is heavier but stronger and a favorite of many watch-wearers. And there’s ceramic, which replaces last year’s 18K gold on the high end with something even more scratch-proof — and expensive — than steel,” Ritchie writes. “So, which should you choose?”

Ritchie writes, “If you’re into physical fitness and you want the lightest Apple Watch you can get; if you’re going to be rough enough with it — or likely to lose it — and want the most affordable replacement option possible; if you’re not sure about Apple Watch and want to try it out at the lowest cost-of-entry; or if you simply love the way the bead-blasted aluminum and those gold and rose gold options look, you should get the aluminum Apple Watch.”



