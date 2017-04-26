“Verizon on Tuesday announced a new unlimited plan, this time targeting customers who’re more interested in prepaid offers rather than contracts,” Chris Smith writes for BGR. “The plan sounds great on paper, but it’s not as unlimited as you might think.”

Smith writes, “There’s a fine print you need to be aware of, which isn’t surprising considering that, unlike prepaid fans, Verizon is more interested in postpaid customers.”

“For $80 a month, the new unlimited prepaid plan offers users unlimited data, talk, and text across the US. Also included in the offer are unlimited text to over 200 international destinations and unlimited talk to Mexico and Canada,” Smith writes. “However, the fine print reveals a few expected surprises, including video throttling, no tethering support, and even data throttling.”

