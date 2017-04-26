“Now in the real world, Apple has been producing consumer-level productivity suites for years. It dates back to the launch of AppleWorks for the Apple II platform. Mac and PC versions existed ClarisWorks before becoming AppleWorks,” Steinberg writes. “All told, the three iWork apps are actually quite decent overall.”
“Speaking as someone who has used Microsoft’s productivity suite for years — and written a couple of books about it — I can tell you that I do not need all the features available in Office. Most people don’t, and even some businesses can survive on something simpler,” Steinberg writes. “By adding real-time collaboration, Apple has entered Google Docs territory without the privacy concerns.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We haven’t touched Office in well over a decade. Apple’s iWork easily does everything we need (of course, we’re all-Apple here, so iWork offers seamless continuity across all of our devices).
SEE ALSO:
Apple updates iWork’s Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for macOS and iOS – April 25, 2017
Apple makes iMovie, GarageBand, and iWork apps for Mac and iOS devices free for all users – April 18, 2017
Apple iWork vs. Microsoft Office vs. Google G Suite: Your iPad can largely function like a laptop – February 23, 2017