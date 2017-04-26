“Just before Earth Day, Apple Inc. announced a new goal: to make its computers and phones and watches without mining any new raw materials. Instead, Apple would one day build its products ‘using only renewable resources or recycled material,'” Adam Minter writes for Bloomberg. “This is what’s known as a ‘closed loop,’ in which new products are made exclusively from older versions of the same product. If successful, Apple would no longer have to worry about digging holes in the ground, avoiding conflict minerals and the other messy details of high-tech manufacturing in the 21st century.”

“It’s a bold idea, even for Apple, which can boast several past successes in promoting sustainable manufacturing and operations,” Minter writes. “Given both technological and commercial obstacles, however, it’s almost certain to fail.”

Read more in the full article here.