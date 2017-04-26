“It’s a bold idea, even for Apple, which can boast several past successes in promoting sustainable manufacturing and operations,” Minter writes. “Given both technological and commercial obstacles, however, it’s almost certain to fail.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: So, they get 70% or 80% or more of the way there. Better than 0%, right?
Ultimately, leadership is not about glorious crowning acts. It’s about keeping your team focused on a goal and motivated to do their best to achieve it, especially when the stakes are high and the consequences really matter. It is about laying the groundwork for others’ success, and then standing back and letting them shine. — Chris Hadfield
SEE ALSO:
Apple promises to one day stop mining minerals to make iPhones – April 20, 2017
Apple continues supply chain transparency as Trump administration considers suspending conflict mineral requirements – March 27, 2017
Apple takes groundbreaking steps to combat deadly trade in conflict minerals – April 1, 2016
Apple says they’re making progress eliminating conflict minerals – February 12, 2015
Where Apple gets the tantalum for your iPhone – February 5, 2015
Greenpeace praises Apple for reducing use of conflict minerals – February 13, 2014
Apple confirms suppliers use conflict-free minerals – February 13, 2014