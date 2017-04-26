“Apple is hiring former NASA and Tesla employees as part of a self-driving car initiative, according to several reports,” Don Reisinger writes for Fortune. “The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) last week mistakenly revealed the names of Apple employees who were granted permission to act as “driver/operators” during the iPhone maker’s self-driving car testing across the state.”

“Apple’s newly revealed hires have impressive resumes,” Reisinger writes. “One of the employees on the California permit is Shilpa Gulati, who describes herself as an ‘experienced roboticist,’ according to CNBC. She previously worked at conglomerate Bosch on ‘motion planning algorithms for self-driving cars,’ and also helped create a vehicle that will be used to explore one of Jupiter’s moons.”

