“‘My AirPort’s light is orange instead of green. What do I do?'” Melissa Holt writes for The Mac Observer. “I’ll take ‘questions I get a lot’ for $1000, Alex.”

“I’d like to point out right from the beginning that I am in no way disparaging Apple’s network equipment here. I’ve been using their stuff myself since approximately the dawn of time,” Holt writes. “But if you’re managing a network for someone else, AirPort Utility’s habit of blinking devices’ status lights amber when updates are available is…kind of a pain.”

“Because even if the users you’re working with are fine with doing their own installations, some of them might not know how to troubleshoot any issues that come up,” Holt writes. “However, there are a couple of preferences you can change to be sure that your users aren’t notified of updates, so you can decide to go forward with new software when you’re ready (and not just when AirPort Utility wants you to!).”

