Powermat Technologies has issued the following press release, verbatim:

Months after appointing Elad Dubzinski CEO of Powermat, the Company has appointed Dan Stone, CEO of CompuCom, Chairman of the Board of Powermat Technologies. The high-profile appointment is intended to position Powermat for growth and strategic expansion as wireless charging enters the mainstream.

“With the recent announcement by Apple that wireless charging will become a standard feature in the next iPhone, we are finally at the threshold of mainstream adoption,” said Mr. Dubzinski. “Dan Stone has a proven track record of success and is uniquely qualified to help guide Powermat to the next level of service delivery. Under his guidance, CompuCom has enjoyed a reputation for delivering unparalleled IT support for enterprise clients and their end users. We look forward to benefitting from his experience and guidance.”

Mr. Stone was appointed CEO of CompuCom, a leading technology infrastructure services company, in November 2016 after serving for two years as EVP and President of CompuCom’s End-User Enablement business unit. Before joining CompuCom, Mr. Stone served as President and General Manager of Lenovo Latin America, a $3B business division, where he led 7,000 employees across 15 countries and two continents, and operated six vertically integrated manufacturing sites. Previously, Mr. Stone was Chief Strategy Officer at Lenovo and also held roles at McKinsey & Company. He has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Business Administration from Hebrew University.

“Powermat has an incredibly strong technology vision and has truly pioneered the wireless charging segment, so I’m very energized to help them progress to the next level,” said Mr. Stone. “Powermat will be in a critical position in the coming years as the Internet of Things ecosystem becomes much more ubiquitous and consumers increasingly expect and frankly demand an ‘always on’ environment for their smart devices.”

Source: Powermat Technologies

MacDailyNews Take: “With the recent announcement by Apple that wireless charging will become a standard feature in the next iPhone…” Wha?

[Attribution: @jonnyevans_cw. Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]