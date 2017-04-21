“Microsoft founder Bill Gates, the world’s richest man, says that he did not permit his children to own a mobile phone until they turned 14,” Ariel Zilber reports for The Daily Mail. “Gates made the revelation during an interview on Thursday with the British newspaper The Mirror.”

“Not only does Gates force his kids to wait until age 14 to get a smartphone, but he also limits the amount of time they could use them before going to bed,” Zilber reports. “Smartphones are also banned from the dinner table. ‘We often set a time after which there is no screen time and in their case that helps them get to sleep at a reasonable hour,’ the tech titan told The Mirror.”

Zilber reports, “Gates and his wife, Melinda, are parents to Jennifer, 20; Rory, 17; and Phoebe, 14.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]