“Not only does Gates force his kids to wait until age 14 to get a smartphone, but he also limits the amount of time they could use them before going to bed,” Zilber reports. “Smartphones are also banned from the dinner table. ‘We often set a time after which there is no screen time and in their case that helps them get to sleep at a reasonable hour,’ the tech titan told The Mirror.”
Zilber reports, “Gates and his wife, Melinda, are parents to Jennifer, 20; Rory, 17; and Phoebe, 14.”
MacDailyNews Take: Bill Gates. Forever copying Steve Jobs.
