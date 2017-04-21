“Perhaps the product that most closely approximates the iPhone’s future is the venerable Selectric typewriter, from International Business Machines Corp,” Adam Minter writes for Bloomberg. “When IBM introduced the device in 1961, electric typewriters had already been around for decades. But the Selectric upended the business by enabling faster typing and the changing of fonts, thereby boosting productivity worldwide. The technology also came packaged in a sleek, minimalist case quickly recognized as a landmark in industrial design.”

“In principle, the iPhone is becoming something similar: a tried-and-true model that simply matches customer needs. In Malaysia, where I live, one authorized reseller is promoting the iPhone 6 with a big red sign that promises ‘Amazing Phone, Amazing Price,’ with no reference to the model name or vintage,” Minter writes. “A clerk told me that the phone is selling well, especially to younger customers who can’t afford a newer model but appreciate the iPhone’s reliability compared to most Android phones. Although not flashy, this approach should remain profitable for Apple for some time, and help pay the bills as it transitions to the next big thing.”

