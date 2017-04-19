“Apple’s chip suppliers will begin to stock solutions for the upcoming iPhone models in the second quarter, and will step up their pace of inventory building between the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third in preparation of the new iPhone releases, according to industry sources,” Cage Chao and Jessie Shen report for DigiTimes.

“Chip demand for Apple’s upcoming iPhone series will exceed 50 million sets per quarter during the second half of 2017,” Chao and Shen report, “said the sources, adding that unit sales of the new iPhone are forecast to reach a total of 220-230 million units.”

Chao and Shen report, “TSMC will reportedly fabricate Apple’s custom-designed A11 processor for the upcoming iPhone series slated for launch in September 2017”

