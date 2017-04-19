“Chip demand for Apple’s upcoming iPhone series will exceed 50 million sets per quarter during the second half of 2017,” Chao and Shen report, “said the sources, adding that unit sales of the new iPhone are forecast to reach a total of 220-230 million units.”
Chao and Shen report, “TSMC will reportedly fabricate Apple’s custom-designed A11 processor for the upcoming iPhone series slated for launch in September 2017”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The iPhone supercycle is revving up!