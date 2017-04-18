“Apple is expected to begin production of two new iMac all-in-one (AIO) PCs in May 2017 for an official launch in the second half of the year, according to sources from Taiwan-based supply chain makers adding that Apple is also testing a new server-grade iMac for the high-end sector,” Aaron Lee and Joseph Tsai report for DigiTimes.

“Apple currently has a 21.5-inch and a 27-inch iMac available in the market,” Lee and Tsai report. “The new products are expected to be the upgrades of the two models and are expected to hit the market in the third quarter to catch up with the year-end holiday season.

“The new server-grade iMac is expected to feature Intel’s Xeon E3-1285 v6 processor, 16-64GB ECC RAM, up to 2TB NVMe SSD and a latest discrete graphics card,” Lee and Tsai report. “The product is unlikely to become available in the market until the end of 2017.”

