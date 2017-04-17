“Apple is planning to update tvOS for Apple TV with multi-user support, picture-in-picture, and more, according to The Verifier,” iClarified reports.

“A ‘reliable source’ tells the site that Apple will unveil some significant updates to tvOS at WWDC in June,” iClarified reports. “A key feature will be support for multiple users on the fourth generation device.”

“These new features are said to be in addition to Apple’s plans for a live programming guide and a monthly subscription to select television streams,” iClarified reports. “Recent reports suggest Apple could offer a bundle of HBO, Showtime, and Starz following its inability to negotiate deals for a larger conventional TV package.”

Read more in the full article here.