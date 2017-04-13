“Rumor has it Apple might start shipping its own graphics processors. The G-series components to its long-running A-series systems-on-chips (SoC), so to speak,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “But G is only one of the twenty-one letters left in Apple’s growing alphabet of custom silicon.”

“The Apple A-series of systems-on-chips (SoC) were introduced alongside the iPad in 2010. The amount of customization in those chips has increased over the years as Apple went from licensing ARM designs to licensing the ARM instruction set and making its own designs,” Ritchie writes. Apple’s silicon team, headed by Johny Srouji, was so effective, they didn’t just beat Qualcomm and the rest of the industry to 64-bit on mobile, the competition didn’t even know there was a race.”

“A10 Fusion, Apple’s latest chipset, powered iPhone 7 and is expected to power the next generation of iPad Pro as well. It uses two sets of two cores: one optimized for high performance, the other for high efficiency,” Ritchie writes. “Based on benchmarks, it also looks to be twice as fast at single threaded operations as the Qualcomm and Samsung chips coming — 6 months later — to the Galaxy S8.”

“There’s a lot more Apple can do, both with existing chipsets and with new ones,” Ritchie writes. “Controlling its own silicon lets Apple do things like move artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision out of the clouds and software stack and into the chips.”

