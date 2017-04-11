“Pervasive uncertainty over the role of the U.S. in international conflicts dragged Wall Street into the red on Tuesday and kept it there until the closing bell,” Keris Alison Lahiff and Valerie Young report for TheStreet.

“The S&P 500 was down 0.14%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.03%, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.24%,” Lahiff and Young report. “Stocks came off the worst of the day’s lows by the end of the session.”

“Geopolitical uncertainty has made for choppy trading over the past several sessions, particularly on worries over how President Donald Trump will handle increasing tensions on the Korean Peninsula,” Lahiff and Young report. “Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday:”

North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017

“The U.S.’s response in Syria was also on investors’ minds. The U.S. launched about 60 cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase last Thursday, the first direct intervention in Syria’s long-running civil war,” Lahiff and Young report. “The Trump administration approved the strike in retaliation to a chemical attack from the Assad regime last week that killed dozens of civilians.”

“Trump said Tuesday he wants to eliminate or revamp the Dodd-Frank banking reform law, which was enacted after the 2008 financial crisis. The regulations require financial institutions to prove they are fiscally sound and can weather future shocks to global markets,” Lahiff and Young report. “‘We’re doing a major elimination of the horrendous Dodd-Frank regulations, keeping some obviously, but getting rid of many,’ he said at discussion with CEOs at the White House on Tuesday.”

