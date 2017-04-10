“When the company finally did make an official recommendation in the form of the LG UltraFine 4K and 5K monitors, it wasn’t exactly a great one,” Lovejoy writes. “Not only are the monitors extremely un-Apple-like in their grey plastic cases, but a serious technical fault first identified by us led to the temporary withdrawal of the product until LG fixed the Wi-Fi interference problem. All in all, it was a mess.”
Lovejoy writes, “The good news is that this mess has likely played a role in Apple doing a U-turn and making plans to get back into the display business…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple existing the display business was one of the stupidest, most myopic decisions in the company’s history. Luckily, Cook about-faced rather quickly on this one.
Apple ceding the display business damages the Apple brand. Apple does not lead in an essential personal computing component and other companies logos are destined to be in Mac users’ faces all day long. Not smart. Cook & Co. should reconsider their decision and make and sell Apple-branded displays. Direct profits aren’t the issue, ancillary profits are; smart executives like Cook should be able to recognize the power of perception. — MacDailyNews, January 5, 2017
Not making Apple-branded, Apple-designed displays is an example of Compaq thinking, Tim. — MacDailyNews, February 17, 2017
