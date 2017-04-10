“Many of us were deeply disappointed when Apple appeared to be exiting the display business last summer,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “Not just because we want matching aesthetics and the reassurance you get with an all-Apple setup, but also because there was no obvious third-party replacement. All Apple said at the time was that ‘there are a number of great third-party options available for Mac users,’ but without pointing to anything in particular.”

“When the company finally did make an official recommendation in the form of the LG UltraFine 4K and 5K monitors, it wasn’t exactly a great one,” Lovejoy writes. “Not only are the monitors extremely un-Apple-like in their grey plastic cases, but a serious technical fault first identified by us led to the temporary withdrawal of the product until LG fixed the Wi-Fi interference problem. All in all, it was a mess.”

Lovejoy writes, “The good news is that this mess has likely played a role in Apple doing a U-turn and making plans to get back into the display business…”

