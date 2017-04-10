“APFS’ esoteric-sounding new features mean encryption will be easier to use, disk space will be better utilized, backups will be more reliable, to name but a few improvements,” Gassée writes. “Overall, iPhone and iPad (and Apple Watch and Apple TV) have become ‘future-proof’ now that they’ve shed the 30-year-old HFS+.”
“You probably didn’t even know it happened,” Gassée writes. “That’s high praise for a vital organ transplant.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: What Apple has done with iOS 10.3, watchOS 3.2, and tvOS 10.2 – seamlessly moving hundreds of millions of users to APFS – is a marvelous achievement!
Hopefully the macOS transisiton goes equally as well!
