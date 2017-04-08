“The Grasshopper framework provides building blocks that can be combined in unique ways to suit the requirements of a given surveillance or intelligence operation,” Goodin reports. “he documents are likely to be of interest to potential CIA targets looking for signatures and other signs indicating their Windows systems were hacked. The leak will also prove useful to competing malware developers who want to learn new techniques and best practices.”
“The technical manuals provide a behind-the-scenes look that, for the first time, reveals how the CIA goes about spying on targets that use computers running Microsoft’s Windows operating system,” Goodin reports. “Topics that are covered include ways to evade antivirus protection provided by Microsoft’s Windows Defender, Symantec, and Kaspersky Lab.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Just when you thought Microsoft’s Windows couldn’t get any less secure.
