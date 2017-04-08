“WikiLeaks has published what it says is another batch of secret hacking manuals belonging to the US Central Intelligence Agency as part of its Vault7 series of leaks,” Dan Goodin reports for Ars Technica. “Friday’s installment includes 27 documents related to ‘Grasshopper,’ the codename for a set of software tools used to build customized malware for Windows-based computers.”

“The Grasshopper framework provides building blocks that can be combined in unique ways to suit the requirements of a given surveillance or intelligence operation,” Goodin reports. “he documents are likely to be of interest to potential CIA targets looking for signatures and other signs indicating their Windows systems were hacked. The leak will also prove useful to competing malware developers who want to learn new techniques and best practices.”

“The technical manuals provide a behind-the-scenes look that, for the first time, reveals how the CIA goes about spying on targets that use computers running Microsoft’s Windows operating system,” Goodin reports. “Topics that are covered include ways to evade antivirus protection provided by Microsoft’s Windows Defender, Symantec, and Kaspersky Lab.”

Read more in the full article here.