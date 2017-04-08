“Those of us who spend their time and brain power trying to discern when Apple is going to release a new product will find satisfaction in the fact that the company really did release a new iPad in March,” Wayne Rash writes for eWeek. “The fact that Apple didn’t release a new iPad Pro is only slightly disappointing. Instead Apple introduced a replacement for the very old iPad Air 2.”

“That doesn’t mean there won’t be a new iPad Pro, however, because there certainly will be. It just didn’t come out in March,” Rash writes. “There are, however, rumors that the new Pro will come out in April. Or maybe May. Or possibly June. Or potentially September.”

“Analyst Rhoda Alexander from IHS Markit is reporting that Apple’s supply chain is gearing up for the much-anticipated 10.5-inch iPad Pro,” Rash writes. “Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities is also sticking to statements that he expects Apple to release the iPad Pro in the spring of 2017. The available evidence suggests that the next iPad Apple will introduce will be the 10.5-inch version.”

