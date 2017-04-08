“That doesn’t mean there won’t be a new iPad Pro, however, because there certainly will be. It just didn’t come out in March,” Rash writes. “There are, however, rumors that the new Pro will come out in April. Or maybe May. Or possibly June. Or potentially September.”
“Analyst Rhoda Alexander from IHS Markit is reporting that Apple’s supply chain is gearing up for the much-anticipated 10.5-inch iPad Pro,” Rash writes. “Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities is also sticking to statements that he expects Apple to release the iPad Pro in the spring of 2017. The available evidence suggests that the next iPad Apple will introduce will be the 10.5-inch version.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait to see the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The sooner, the better!
