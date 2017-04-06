“Australia’s consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc. alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties,” Byron Kaye reports for Reuters.

“The U.S. technology giant ‘bricked’ – or disabled with a software update – hundreds of smartphones and tablet devices, and then refused to unlock them on the grounds that customers had had the devices serviced by non-Apple repairers, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a court filing,” Kaye reports. “‘Consumer guarantee rights under the Australian Consumer Law exist independently of any manufacturer’s warranty and are not extinguished simply because a consumer has goods repaired by a third party,’ ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.”

Kaye reports, “As well as fines, the ACCC said it was seeking injunctions, declarations, compliance program orders, corrective notices, and costs.”

MacDailyNews Note: Information about “Apple Products and Australian Consumer Law” is located here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Road Warrior” for the heads up.]