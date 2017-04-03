“It’s not the latest and the greatest, but iPad (5th generation) is the least expensive full-sized iPad ever — and, for some, that’s the feature that matters most,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “$329. You’re not getting a next generation iPad for that price, of course. You’re not even getting last year’s iPad – there wasn’t one, aside from the Pro. What you are getting is an amalgam of several previous generation iPads with a jolt of new internals.”

“I’m used to reviewing the latest and greatest every year, not the most affordable. In almost every way, in almost every feature, iPad 5 is not what I’d expect from a 2017 iPad. And I’m going to want to point that out. In every section. A lot,” Ritchie writes. “But, $329.”

“Realistically, very little outside high-end graphics apps, extremely intensive photo filters, or bleeding-edge games will peg an Apple A9 chipset. If you’re coming from anything other than an iPad Air 2, things will be hockey-stick-graph better,” Ritchie writes. “Even coming from an iPad Air 2, the single thread improvement is enough to make everything seem snappier and more responsive.”



“It’s not an iPad Pro 2 or an iPad Air 3 and it’s not meant to be. Those would cost premium iPad dollars,” Ritchie writes. “iPad 5 is more like an iPad Air SE, and it costs less than ever.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.