“There is life beyond Cupertino (and San Jose),” Evans writes. “Today’s Apple developer community crosses international borders, straddles multiple cultures and identities.”
“Perhaps it’s time the company… began a new global developer conference closer to where tomorrow’s technology is going to emerge from,” Evans writes. “WWDC India? WWDC China? A return to one of NeXT’s spiritual homes, with WWDC Paris?”
MacDailyNews Note: Each ticket to attend WWDC costs 1599 United States dollars (“USD”) and includes access to five days of sessions, hands-on labs, and special events. Tickets are non-refundable. Due to limited availability, tickets are allocated through a random selection process. More information here.