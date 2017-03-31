“Apple holds one developer event each year, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC),” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “It’s great, but tickets are at a premium, not every developer can make it to the show… Not only this, but the scale of Apple’s business has grown to a vast extent. It now provides so many products and services that even a two-hour keynote speech just isn’t enough space for it to explain all its plans.”

“There is life beyond Cupertino (and San Jose),” Evans writes. “Today’s Apple developer community crosses international borders, straddles multiple cultures and identities.”

“Perhaps it’s time the company… began a new global developer conference closer to where tomorrow’s technology is going to emerge from,” Evans writes. “WWDC India? WWDC China? A return to one of NeXT’s spiritual homes, with WWDC Paris?”

Read more in the full article here.