“AppleInsider has confirmed that Apple Retail has stock of the new iPad, with some stores having ‘hundreds’ scaling down to only a few dozen in lower volume stores,” Wuerthele reports. “Additionally, people who ordered early, and chose faster delivery are seeing deliveries on Thursday as well.”
Wuerthele reports, “Initial demand at retail is “pretty heavy” according to AppleInsider sources at several Apple stores.”
MacDailyNews Take: The new iPad, starting at just $329, is a winning move by Apple.
