“Apple’s new iPad has starting hitting purchaser’s homes with deliveries originating in China, and those seeking an iPad today have the option of selecting Personal Pickup in the U.S. and Canada or trying their luck buying at the store without a pre-purchase,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“AppleInsider has confirmed that Apple Retail has stock of the new iPad, with some stores having ‘hundreds’ scaling down to only a few dozen in lower volume stores,” Wuerthele reports. “Additionally, people who ordered early, and chose faster delivery are seeing deliveries on Thursday as well.”

Wuerthele reports, “Initial demand at retail is “pretty heavy” according to AppleInsider sources at several Apple stores.”

