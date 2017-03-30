Mark writes, “If that device was powerful enough to support applications like Xcode, Photoshop, Illustrator, Final Cut Pro, etc., this could greatly simplify Apple’s product line, pushing all software development to Swift and iOS.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: That’s fine for the desktop, but this is a mobile world, hence Apple’s recently revealed patent application:
As we asked back in October 2014:
Anyone in the market for a 12.9-inch device that’s an OS X-powered MacBook when docked with its keyboard base and an iOS-powered iPad when undocked? — MacDailyNews, October 7, 2014
SEE ALSO:
Apple patent application reveals MacBook with iPad as display, MacBook with iPhone as touchpad – March 23, 2017