“As iPhone processing power increases,” Dave Mark writes for The Loop, “could Apple create a hybrid desktop product driven by some future version of the A10 Fusion (the 64-bit system on a chip that drives the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus), a product that looks and acts like an iPhone, but that doubles as a desktop experience when you plug it into a dock, complete with large display, mouse, and keyboard?”

Mark writes, “If that device was powerful enough to support applications like Xcode, Photoshop, Illustrator, Final Cut Pro, etc., this could greatly simplify Apple’s product line, pushing all software development to Swift and iOS.”

MacDailyNews Take: That’s fine for the desktop, but this is a mobile world, hence Apple’s recently revealed patent application:

iPhoneBook

iPhoneBook

 

MacPad

MacPad

 
As we asked back in October 2014:

Anyone in the market for a 12.9-inch device that’s an OS X-powered MacBook when docked with its keyboard base and an iOS-powered iPad when undocked? — MacDailyNews, October 7, 2014

