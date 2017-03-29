“A fire broke out in the stockroom of a Samsung store in Singapore [on Tuesday],” Kate Samuelson reports for Fortune.

“The small fire at the Samsung Experience Store in the AMK Hub shopping mall shut down the shop and affected a few other businesses nearby, according to Channel News Asia,” Samuelson reports. “Even though the fire was contained quickly, surrounding stores in the mall were forced to temporarily close for safety reasons.”

Samuelson reports, “Samsung did not immediately respond to Fortune’s request for comment, but released a statement to Channel News Asia. ‘We are currently assessing the property damage and working closely with the authorities to determine the cause of the fire. The store will remain temporarily closed during this period. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused.'”

