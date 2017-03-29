“The small fire at the Samsung Experience Store in the AMK Hub shopping mall shut down the shop and affected a few other businesses nearby, according to Channel News Asia,” Samuelson reports. “Even though the fire was contained quickly, surrounding stores in the mall were forced to temporarily close for safety reasons.”
Samuelson reports, “Samsung did not immediately respond to Fortune’s request for comment, but released a statement to Channel News Asia. ‘We are currently assessing the property damage and working closely with the authorities to determine the cause of the fire. The store will remain temporarily closed during this period. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Gee, what the heck could have sparked a fire at a Samsung store?
It’s baffling.
SEE ALSO:
To avoid explosions and fires, Samsung wants to brick every Galaxy Note 7 in North America; Verizon refuses to release the software – December 9, 2016
Samsung’s dangerous Galaxy Note 7 broke basic engineering rules, says damning new report – December 5, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung claims Galaxy S7 phones are safe; do you believe them? – November 21, 2016
New report of different Samsung phone model exploding in France – November 7, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung recalls 2.8 million washing machines due to risk of explosion – November 4, 2016
IDC survey: 50% of beleaguered Samsung’s exploding phone users upgrading to Apple iPhone – October 28, 2016
Now beleaguered Samsung’s Galaxy S7 Edge is reportedly catching fire – October 25, 2016
Samsung refusing to pay for property damage caused by its exploding phones – October 22, 2016
No, Apple’s iPhone 7’s are not having the same issue as Samsung’s exploding, fire-causing phones – October 21, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung’s exploding phone troubles come at an already crucial moment – October 18, 2016
Horror stories from the flight ban of Samsung’s exploding phones – October 17, 2016
Analyst estimates 5-7 million ex-Samsung phone users to switch to Apple iPhone – October 17, 2016
U.S. air passengers who try to take Samsung’s exploding phones onto planes face fines, confiscation, criminal prosecution – October 15, 201
Samsung has no clue why their phones explode, yet they shipped replacements anyway, assuring their customers they were safe – October 14, 2016
United States bans all Samsung Note 7 phones on airline flights – October 14, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung’s cellphone dilemma – October 13, 2016
Exploding Galaxy phones: What did Samsung know and when did they know it? – October 12, 2016
Apple or Android phone makers: Who wins more on Samsung’s Galaxy collapse? – October 12, 2016
People are dumping Samsung’s unsafe, exploding phones and upgrading to Apple’s iPhone – October 12, 2016
Social media users mock beleaguered Samsung’s explosive phones – October 11, 2016
Replacement Galaxy Note 7, deemed ‘safe’ by Samsung, catches fire in Scottish hotel room – October 11, 2016
Samsung axes explosive Galaxy Note 7, shares plummet – October 11, 2016
Drexel Hamilton projects 8 million iPhone unit gain for Apple this year alone due to Samsung’s exploding phones debacle – October 11, 2016
Samsung takes multi-billion-dollar hit to end exploding phones fiasco – October 11, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung permanently ceases Galaxy Note 7 production – October 11, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung’s exploding phone cause may not just be about the battery – October 10, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung’s exploding Galaxy Note 7 has no future – October 10, 2016
Kentucky man suffers smoke inhalation injuries from exploding replacement Samsung phone – October 10, 2016
Fifth Samsung replacement Galaxy Note 7 explodes, catches fire – October 10, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung suspends production of fire-causing phones; carriers halt sales of Galaxy Note 7 – October 10, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung could face second damaging recall as U.S. probes burnt replacement Android phone – October 7, 2016
U.S. feds investigating replacement Samsung Galaxy Note 7 after fire on commercial jet plane – October 7, 2016
Computerworld reviews Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus: There’s never been a better time to switch to iPhone – October 7, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung using hazardous materials permit to transport potentially explosive Galaxy Note 7 returns – October 7, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung struggles to put out the fires caused by their exploding phones – October 6, 2016
Under no circumstances should you buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 – October 6, 2016
Samsung phone fire blamed in evacuation of Southwest flight; device was a replacement Galaxy Note 7 that had been powered down – October 5, 2016
52% of Chinese consumers shun exploding, fire-prone Samsung phones; 37% want to upgrade to Apple iPhone instead – October 3, 2016
Chinese state TV slams Samsung over exploding Galaxy phone recall discrimination – September 30, 2016
Exploding phone maker Samsung faces U.S. probe over ‘exploding washing machines’ – September 29, 2016
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge phone sparks house fire in Ohio – September 29, 2016
U.S. regulators warn customers about exploding Samsung washing machines – September 28, 2016
More Samsung phone recall victims to switch to Apple’s iPhone than those who’ll risk another Samsung – September 28, 2016
Higher income U.S. states use Apple iPhones; lower income states use Samsung Galaxy phones – September 27, 2016
Samsung phone explodes, bursts into flame in China; more extensive safety recalls may be required – September 27, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung: 40% of potentially dangerous exploding phones still out there in U.S. and South Korea – September 27, 2016
Cramer: Apple has opportunity for enormous market share right now – September 27, 2016
Are Samsung’s Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones catching fire too? – September 26, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung’s replacement phones have battery problems, too – September 26, 2016
Samsung phone catches fire in mid-air aboard Singapore-Chennai IndiGo flight – September 23, 2016
Three Samsung phones erupt into fire in China, but no Chinese recall, yet – September 21, 2016
35% of those stuck with Samsung’s explosive Galaxy Note 7 want a refund, 26% want to upgrade to Apple’s iPhone 7 – September 20, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung has a ticking time bomb on its hands – September 19, 2016
Backfire: Beleaguered Samsung’s exploding phones triggered by rush to beat Apple’s iPhone 7 – September 19, 2016
Florida man sues beleaguered Samsung after phone explodes in pocket – September 17, 2016
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issues formal recall of beleaguered Samsung’s exploding phones – September 15, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung phones unwelcome on NYC’s buses and trains – September 15, 2016
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 owners are ignoring the explosions, fires and safety warnings – September 15, 2016
Samsung Galaxy S7 phone explodes in teacher’s hands in the middle of busy cafe – September 14, 2016
Samsung phone blows up in car passenger seat, causes huge highway explosion – September 14, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung to issue desperate kludge in attempt to contain the exploding phone crisis – September 13, 2016
Man sues beleaguered Samsung after exploding Galaxy S7 Edge causes massive 3rd degree burns – September 13, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung phone explodes in little boy’s hands, 6-year-old suffers burns – September 12, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung sheds $26 billion in value after massive recall of explosive, dangerous, flawed Galaxy Note 7 – September 12, 2016
FAA warns airline passengers not to use Samsung phones – September 9, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung’s exploding Galaxy Note 7 destroys garage; home condemned due to fire – September 9, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung’s exploding Galaxy Note 7 destroys Florida man’s Jeep – September 8, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung’s exploding Galaxy Note 7 burns down garage; destroys Jeep in another case; airlines now banning potentially deadly device – September 8, 2016
Apple orders more parts for iPhone 7 amid Samsung recalls – September 6, 2016
Exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7 damages Perth hotel room – September 6, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung blows it in rush to beat Apple iPhone 7 to market – September 6, 2016
Apple stock up, may benefit from beleaguered Samsung’s exploding Galaxy devices – September 2, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung to recall 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 units over exploding batteries – September 2, 2016
Samsung may be forced to recall Galaxy Note 7 over exploding batteries – September 1, 2016
Samsung halts Galaxy Note 7 shipments due to battery explosions – August 31, 2016
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “boecherer” for the heads up.]